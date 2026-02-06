Leon County commissioners looking into more complaints about mobile home park

NORTHWEST TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The water is running again at a Leon County mobile home park after a days-long outage. Crews worked into the night Wednesday to fix the issue as county leaders set up sanitation stations and passed out water bottles to neighbors.

County leaders are expanding their review to other tenant issues at Florida Sun Estates Two after a days-long water outage at the property.

We first told you about the issue earlier this week, which left residents without the ability to bathe, cook, or flush their toilets for days, prompting county and health officials to step in.

Sanitation stations are now on site, including ADA restrooms, hand-washing stations, and showers.

Water is now flowing again after crews worked into the night Wednesday to repair lines damaged during the recent cold snap.

To support residents while conditions stabilize, Leon County Commissioner Christian Caban returned to the mobile home park Thursday, walking door-to-door to confirm service had been restored and to hear directly from residents.

"As of this morning, water has been restored to all the units. However, from our understanding, we're talking with residents, it was also fixed last Friday. And it immediately went out again the next day," Caban said.

Caban says the county is now reviewing complaints from tenants who report repeated outages and possible property neglect by the property owner.

He says his office will formally address those concerns and push for accountability.

Commissioners are expected to address this issue during their next meeting, including a review of whether the water infrastructure at the property meets current code requirements.

Commissioner Caban says the county will continue monitoring the property and verify that all homes continue to have running water.

