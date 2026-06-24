Lemondrop launches first refrigerated Love Box in Havana after pausing deliveries

NORTHWEST TALLAHASSEE, FL — LemonDrop has launched a refrigerated food program called the Love Box, with a second location set to open in South Tallahassee within the next week.

LemonDrop has installed its first Love Box in Havana, launching a new refrigerated food program weeks after suspending deliveries of baked goods to community help shelves across the Big Bend.

A second Love Box is set to open in South Tallahassee within the next week.

Unlike traditional help shelves, the Love Box uses refrigerated storage to hold perishable food items that cannot safely be left outdoors in the Florida heat.

LemonDrop suspended deliveries to community help shelves following reports that some items were being taken from shelves and returned to stores for cash refunds.

Tammy Bledsoe, a LemonDrop volunteer, said the new program has been in the works for some time.

"I think it's a good idea. I really do. It's been kind of like a backseat project anyway. We were always wanting to start our own boxes anyway. So I'm looking forward to us having more boxes throughout Tallahassee."

The Love Boxes are installed at locations with security cameras to help deter theft, vandalism, and misuse of donated items. The new Northwest Tallahassee Love Box will launch within a week at Morning Star Storage on Tennessee Capitol Boulevard.

Stones Home Center in Havana is the first business to host a Love Box. Store Manager Kyle Horn said the location gives people a familiar place to get help.

"It's wonderful for people to be able to come here. And it's a familiar place. We have a lot of people that come here anyway from the community every day. And to come here with no judgment, they can come grab what they need. It's fantastic."

Organizers have posted a list of rules for people using the Love Boxes. Only authorized LemonDrop volunteers and partners can stock the boxes. Users are asked to take only what they need, check items before consuming them, and report suspected abuse. The nonprofit also warns that people who attempt to sell or return donated items for profit could face legal or criminal consequences.

As the program expands, LemonDrop is asking the community to donate non-working refrigerators that are in good condition and free of rust. Leaders say those appliances can be repurposed into future Love Box locations across the region.

***This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.***

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