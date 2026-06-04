NORTHWEST TALLAHASSEE, FL — Lemondrop has paused baked goods donations while its board reviews next steps for its Help Shelf program.

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Lemondrop suspends baked goods donations while nonprofit board reviews next steps

Local nonprofit Lemondrop has suspended deliveries of its core donations of baked goods while its board reviews next steps for its community Help Shelf program.

The nonprofit said it hopes to resume in a new direction within the next 14 days.

In a social media post, Help Shelf Tallahassee reminded the community that donations should include only unopened, nonperishable food items and hygiene products. The organization said items like bread and other baked goods can spoil in the heat, attract bugs, and should not be left on the shelves.

In a statement, Leadership Tallahassee member Kevin Forsthoefel encouraged people to continue donating nonperishable items and to follow the guidelines listed on Help Shelf Tallahassee's Facebook page.

"Over the years, we have seen our neighbors take ownership over the care and upkeep of these boxes, and they have been a welcomed addition all over Leon County," Forsthoefel said.

Lemondrop leaders said they are continuing to evaluate how the program will move forward in the coming weeks, as both organizations work to ensure donations are used safely and as intended.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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