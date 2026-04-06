NORTHWEST TALLAHASSEE, FL — A Madison County High School teacher was reassigned after an investigation confirmed she used a racial slur in front of students in a classroom.

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Internal investigation details Madison County teacher reassigned after video shows her using a racial slur in a high school classroom

Newly released school district records detail the investigation into a Madison County High School teacher who was recorded using a racial slur in a classroom.

The district issued teacher Leslie Fletcher a formal written reprimand, reassigned her to duties without direct student contact, and required her to complete mandatory professional development. This marks the second investigation in one month involving a teacher accused of using a racial slur in the district.

According to the district’s final investigative report, the incident happened on February 24 inside a dual enrollment classroom. Students were discussing a separate issue when Fletcher entered the room and confronted them about claims that she used a racial slur. Investigators say Fletcher then repeated the full word while questioning students about the accusation.

A student recorded the moment, and another student later posted the video to social media. In the report, Fletcher admits using the word but says she used it in an interrogative context, not as an insult directed at any student.

Investigators concluded that repeating the word in front of students showed a lapse in professional conduct and that the distinction did not change the impact. The report states the language caused emotional distress, disrupted the school environment, and contributed to escalating tensions on campus and online.

In an earlier statement to parents and staff, Superintendent Dr. Karen Pickles called the language “unacceptable,” saying it goes against the core values of the district.

ABC 27's Lentheus Chaney spoke with Alberta Jones, the mother of the student who took the video, over the weekend. She says her daughter has not been the same since the incident.

“She's like, some days are good days and some days, you know, she's, it's traumatizing really. But like Destiny is a, her great point average is a 3.7. And this is supposed to be her happy year of her, you know, this is her senior year. So now Destiny doesn't participate in the prom, doesn't participate in grad night, and it's just like she's just ready for this to be over, this school year to be over,” Jones said.

The Madison School Board meets on Monday at 6:00 p.m. While this item does not appear on the agenda, community members tell me they plan to attend and voice their concerns.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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