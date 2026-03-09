HAPPENING TONIGHT: Madison Co. School Board holds special meeting after teachers accused of using racial slurs

MADISON COUNTY, FL — A Madison County School Board special follow-up meeting is expected Monday night after two teachers were accused of using racial slurs in the classroom.

The meeting follows last Monday's school board meeting, which drew a packed gymnasium of concerned parents backed by faith and civil rights leaders demanding answers.

Board members said they were not informed about the initial investigation and were surprised to learn one of the teachers had returned to the classroom. The board took no formal action during last Monday's meeting, but community pressure prompted district leaders to schedule tonight's special meeting.

Neighbor Unique Gnann said that type of behavior from teachers should not be tolerated.

"I think it's heartbreaking. The fact that adults in today's society don't have enough respect for themselves, let alone the students and the community, to take that kind of action is. It's just heartbreaking. It's sad that we have to go through that," Gnann said.

Tonight's discussion is expected to include an update on the personnel investigation and possible next steps for the district. The agenda also includes action items such as the student progression plan, district facilities and equipment proposals, job description updates, budget amendments, and personnel changes.

Board members are also expected to review a memo regarding contracted transportation services and the district's decision to end bus mechanic services with contractor Joe Graham earlier this year.

The 6:00 p.m. meeting was moved to the Madison County High School gymnasium due to expected increased attendance.

Gnann said she will be there.

"I want them to be held accountable if students act up in class, they have to be held accountable for their actions, so why shouldn't the adults?" Gnann said.

I called and stopped by the district office to ask for comment on tonight's meeting from Superintendent Dr. Karen Pickles, but she was not available.

