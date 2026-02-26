Madison County school staff member investigated over alleged racial slur used in a social media post

MADISON COUNTY, FL — A Madison County School District staff member is under investigation after a social media post allegedly showing the employee using a racial slur began circulating online.

In a statement posted on Facebook Thursday, the district said it launched a formal investigation into the incident immediately after learning of the post.

In the post, Superintendent Dr. Karen Pickles said the language in the post "is unacceptable and stands in direct opposition to the core values of our district."

She says the district is legally limited in the specific details it can share regarding the individual involved because the matter is an ongoing personnel investigation.

Pickles said the district appreciates the community members who brought the post to their attention and will conduct a thorough investigation.

The district said it remains committed to the well-being and safety of its entire school community.

