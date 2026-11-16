NORTHWEST TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Dancing with the Stars Tallahassee is returning for its ninth year, and this year's event is celebrating a special milestone.

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Dancing with the Stars Tallahassee returns for its 9th year, raising money for a nonprofit celebrating 50 years

From the dance floor to the community, Dancing with the Stars Tallahassee is about more than performing. For Tim Vaccaro, this year's event is a chance to turn something he loves into a way to give back.

"I thought well why not take something I really enjoy doing and use it to help an organization that helps so many people," Vaccaro said.

Vaccaro is one of this year's celebrity dancers, helping raise money for Legal Services of North Florida. The nonprofit provides free legal assistance to neighbors across 16 counties, including families facing eviction, veterans, and survivors of domestic violence.

And while the dancing may be the main attraction, it's the families behind the fundraiser that make the event so important.

"The work that we do provides families stability and helps unlock those benefits such as SNAP, and keeping children fed ... 40% of our clients are children," Amanda Campbell said.

Last year, the organization helped more than 20,000 people, including more than 8,000 children. This year, the nonprofit is celebrating its 50th anniversary, marking five decades of helping North Florida families through difficult times.

"It's a major milestone. I mean 50 years a lot to be proud of; that's a whole lot of service to people in need," Vaccaro said.

The organization is hoping to raise $100,000 through this year's event to continue helping neighbors in need.

Dancing with the Stars Tallahassee takes place December 10th at Doak Campbell Stadium.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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