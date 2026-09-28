Alexis Kougias serves as the neighborhood reporter for Northwest Tallahassee, joining WTXL in September 2026.

Originally from Lincolnwood, Illinois, a suburb just north of Chicago, Alexis now calls Tallahassee home once again. She graduated from Florida State University in 2025 with a Bachelor of Arts in Media and Communication Studies and a minor in English. During her time at FSU, she was active on campus as a member of the Sigma Delta Tau sorority and Lambda Pi Eta, the national honor society for communication studies.

After graduating, Alexis moved back to Chicago to earn her Master of Science in Journalism from Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism. While at Medill, she reported on local communities throughout Chicago and produced multimedia stories.

Outside of the newsroom, Alexis enjoys spending time at the beach, trying new restaurants, and catching the latest movie at her local AMC theater.

Alexis is thrilled to be back in Tallahassee and would love to hear from you! If you see her around town, feel free to say hello or reach out with story ideas and what's happening in your neighborhood at alexis.kougias@wtxl.tv

