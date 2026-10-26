ABC 27, Second Harvest team up for 13th Annual Turkey Drive

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Since 2014, ABC 27 & the Second Harvest of the Big Bend have teamed up to collect frozen turkeys and monetary donations for Thanksgiving meals. As everyday necessities like gas, groceries, and clothes keep rising, the need for donations is more urgent than ever.

Nearly 3 million Floridians depend on food assistance, including 33,000 in Leon County alone. According to Second Harvest, 51% of our neighbors are living paycheck to paycheck at just about the Federal Poverty Level.

Our goal is to collect 1,000 turkeys and raise $50,000 in monetary donations.

Online donations are being accepted right now, with the Turkey Drop-off on Thursday, November 19th.

If you'd like to donate, you can do so by clicking here.

Turkeys can be dropped off from 6:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at two locations: Bannerman Crossing (just look for the signs) or Ponce de Leon Park in Tallahassee.

WTXL ABC 27

The Thanksgiving Distribution will be held on Saturday, November 21st, at Governor's Square Mall beginning at 7:00 a.m.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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