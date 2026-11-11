Legal Services of North Florida celebrates 50 years with Dancing with the Stars Tallahassee gala

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Legal Services of North Florida will host Dancing with the Stars Tallahassee on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2026, at Doak Campbell Stadium. The event carries special significance this year as the organization celebrates its 50th anniversary, marking five decades of providing free civil legal assistance to individuals and families throughout North Florida.

ABC 27's own Chief Meteorologist Casanova Nurse and Stephanie Shumate will be the emcees for the night.

Legal Services of North Florida

Founded in Tallahassee on August 25, 1976, LSNF has grown from its local beginnings into an organization serving 16 counties across North Florida. For 50 years, LSNF has helped low-income families, seniors, veterans, and survivors of domestic violence navigate civil legal challenges that can affect their housing, financial stability, family security, and futures.

Dancing with the Stars Tallahassee brings together community leaders, local personalities, businesses, attorneys and supporters to raise awareness and financial support for LSNF's mission. The event creates an opportunity to introduce new audiences to the organization's work, strengthen relationships with community supporters and generate resources that help sustain free civil legal services.

The 2026 celebration also recognizes the lasting impact of past participants, including alumni dancers who will return for special anniversary performances. Planned alumni routines include a 1976 Hits Line Dance and a Disco Mix with Tallahassee Dance Academy. Gold anniversary branding recognizes the 50 years of service, and the celebration encourages support for the next 50 years.

"Fifty years ago, Legal Services of North Florida began right here in Tallahassee with a commitment to helping people access the civil justice system. Today, that commitment reaches across 16 counties, helping thousands of our neighbors each year," a spokesperson said.

The organization's work extends beyond the courtroom. Legal assistance can help families remain in their homes, protect individuals from financial exploitation, establish protections for children, and help seniors plan for the future.

LSNF's services address a range of civil legal needs, including:



Housing stability: Evictions, foreclosures and housing disputes

Family safety and security: Domestic violence, family law and protections for vulnerable family members

Consumer protection: Debt, bankruptcy, unfair financial practices and fraud

Senior legal services: Estate planning, advance directives and independence

Veterans' legal needs: Civil legal challenges involving benefits and housing

Disaster recovery: Housing, property and consumer problems following natural disasters

"When someone faces eviction, financial exploitation, or a family legal crisis, having access to an attorney can change the outcome. For 50 years, our organization has worked to make that assistance available to people who otherwise might not be able to afford it," the spokesperson said.

LSNF's work depends on staff, volunteer attorneys, donors, community partners, and supporters. Volunteer attorneys and community partners help increase access to legal assistance for people unable to afford private counsel.

"One of the most meaningful parts of this year's celebration is recognizing the people who helped us get here. Our alumni dancers, volunteers, and community supporters have helped build this event and strengthen our mission over the years," the spokesperson said.

The anniversary also looks ahead to the organization's future.

"Our 50th anniversary is an opportunity to celebrate what we've accomplished, but it's also about looking forward. The need for civil legal assistance continues, and the partnerships we build today will help determine how we serve our communities for the next 50 years," the spokesperson said.

"Tallahassee is where our story began in 1976. Bringing the community together here for Dancing with the Stars during our 50th anniversary is an opportunity to recognize the city and the people who have supported our mission from the beginning," the spokesperson said.

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