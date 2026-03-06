Midday Update: Wakulla seniors prep for Capital City Games, NAACP raises concerns on TMH-FSU sale, & more.

Friday, March 6th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your Weekend forecast.

1) Wakulla County seniors prepare to lift their way through the Capital City Senior Games next week. Two Wakulla County seniors are gearing up to compete in the Capital City Senior Games powerlifting competition next week, and they say the event is about much more than winning.

Wakulla County seniors prepare to lift their way through the Capital City Senior Games next week

2) NAACP share "urgent concerns" on TMH-FSU sale, vote by City to take place next week. The NAACP is raising concerns about the current transfer agreement that would move Tallahassee Memorial Hospital from the City to FSU, and the group is not ruling out legal action.

NAACP share "urgent concerns" on TMH-FSU sale, vote by City to take place next week

3) Jackie Robinson Boys & Girls Club in Cairo seeks millions to expand teen space. After years of planning, the Cairo Boys & Girls Club is ramping up fundraising to build a larger teen facility and create space for more kids who want to join.

Jackie Robinson Boys & Girls Club in Cairo seeks millions to expand teen space

4) Quincy Music Theater opens registration for summer youth programs. Quincy Music Theater is preparing for its annual summer programs, giving young performers in the Quincy area the chance to learn what it takes to bring a real stage show to life.

Quincy Music Theater opens registration for summer youth programs featuring Madagascar Jr. and The Lightning Thief

5) Tallahassee apartment complex owner had been warned about code issues years before evacuation order. Tallahassee renters were ordered to evacuate but city records show the owner had been warned about code violations for years.

Tallahassee apartment complex owner had been warned about code issues years before evacuation order

6) Florida House passes sweeping HOA reform bill, but Senate fate looks bleak. If you’ve ever battled your homeowners association, Florida lawmakers say help could be on the way. The Florida House has overwhelmingly approved a major reform bill that gives residents new tools to fight fines, challenge board decisions, and — for the first time — potentially dissolve their homeowners association.

Florida House passes sweeping HOA reform bill, but Senate fate looks bleak

5) Friday Forecast: The weather will be a pretty sunny afternoon with highs reaching the low to mid-80s. Spotty showers and a brief thundershower are possible. This weekend stays similar, mid-80s in the afternoon, low 60s in the morning, with patchy fog and a few isolated showers, but most outdoor plans should be fine. First to Know Meteorologist Ryan Gold has the details below.

First To Know Weather - A Muggy Weekend Ahead

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.

