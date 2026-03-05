HAPPENING TODAY: NAACP share "urgent concerns" on TMH-FSU sale, vote by City to take place next week

SOUTH TALLAHASSEE, FL — The NAACP will hold a press conference on Thursday at 12:00 p.m. to "address urgent concerns" they have related to the transfer of Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare to Florida State University.

Per a media alert sent by the organization on Tuesday, speakers plan to discuss:



The transfer deadline of April 1st

"Lack of finalized and transparent definitive agreements"

"Potential reductions in indigent care for uninsured and underinsured residents"

"Civil rights implications and healthcare disparities"

"The City Commission's prior commitment not to transfer assets without all agreements signed"

"Next steps, including potential legal action."

The alert goes on to say that "the community deserves full transparency, enforceable protections, and a clear understanding of what residents will receive in exchange for the transfer of public assets."

This event is taking place less than a week before the third and final public hearing is held by the City Commission on the deal. That is currently set to take place on March 11 at 9:00 a.m.

It's a deal that has divided neighbors.

Neighbors can sign up to speak on the issue on March 11th, right here, where you can also find all the available documents related to the transfer from the City to FSU.

