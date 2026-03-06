Wakulla County seniors prepare to lift their way through the Capital City Senior Games next week

WAKULLA COUNTY, FL — Two Wakulla County seniors are gearing up to compete in the Capital City Senior Games powerlifting competition next week, and they say the event is about much more than winning.

Zoe Ann Mansfield, who is almost 85 years old, and J. C. Beaty, who is 81, will compete on Tuesday, March 10, at 2 p.m. at the Premier Health and Fitness Center. The two will show their strength by performing dead lifts and bench presses.

Both told me that while winning can be nice, they are there to have fun and meet new people who enjoy what they do.

"It's really fun. If you ever go to a little bitty T-ball team, well that's what we always root for, just like all the parents root for their little kids," Beaty said.

Beaty said lifting is his way to stay strong as he gets older.

"I went to work for the city, there's only two of us left. And that's the reason I come in here, because one of them is in a wheelchair, and one of them can't get around real good," Beaty said.

Beaty's trainers at Body-Tek told me that lifting has also saved his life in the past. After falling off the roof of his home, he was able to use his strength from lifting to pull himself to his phone and call 911.

Mansfield said staying on top of her health is why she started going to the gym around 12 years ago.

"Oh, as you get older, I get stronger because I do go to the gym," Mansfield said.

When asked why other people should follow her example, Mansfield said the benefits go beyond physical health.

"You know, health-wise, it keeps you motivated, keeps you going. You want to get up and get going," Mansfield said.

Mansfield also credits her trainer, Zeke Davis, with encouraging her to compete.

"Well, I've been going to the gym for 12 years here. I love it. I have a trainer, Zeke Davis, and he talked me into it. He says, 'Oh, you got to come and do the senior games,'" Mansfield said.

At Tuesday's competition, Beaty will deadlift 310 pounds and bench press 160 pounds. Mansfield will deadlift 115 pounds and bench press 45 pounds.

Beaty also holds a state record, having previously deadlifted 319 pounds and bench pressed around 180 pounds at the state level.

"It gets some exercise. It keeps you healthy, and it's just great. It keeps me happy," Beaty said.

Both Mansfield and Beaty encourage everyone to workout and get ahead of their health.

