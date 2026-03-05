Florida House passes sweeping HOA reform bill, but Senate fate looks bleak

If you’ve ever battled your homeowners association, Florida lawmakers say help could be on the way.

The Florida House has overwhelmingly approved a major reform bill designed to give residents new tools to fight fines, challenge board decisions, and — for the first time — potentially dissolve their homeowners association.

The vote comes after years of frustration from residents who say HOA boards often wield too much power with little accountability.

“We need to end HOA abuse. End it. Enforce the law,” said homeowner Paul Miller, who helped organize protests at the Capitol last year.

The legislation would create a new community association court program, allowing homeowners to take disputes directly to a judge instead of going through costly arbitration or mediation. Supporters say the change could make it easier — and cheaper — for residents to challenge HOA actions.

The bill also tightens conflict-of-interest rules, creates criminal penalties for board members who withhold records, and establishes a legal process allowing homeowners to dissolve an HOA with a supermajority vote.

“You know, I think for the first time, people are going to have a voice,” said Rep. Juan Porras (R-Miami), the bill’s sponsor. “For too long, we’ve dealt with 1000s of homeowners that have had no place to go when it comes to these corrupt HOAs. People have called my office. People even called 911 on some occasions.”

Porras first floated the idea last year, and the proposal quickly generated significant attention online. With the House vote, the measure is now one step closer to reaching the governor.

“I think absolute power corrupts absolutely, and HOAs are essentially the biggest form of small government,” Porras added.

But the plan is drawing pushback from HOA management groups. They’ve argued previously most residents are satisfied with their communities and warn new regulations could create unintended problems.

“We think enforcement is the right answer, not more laws that may or may not get enforced,” said Mark Anderson, executive director of the Chief Executive Officers of Management Companies. “To say nothing of, obviously, the legal contracts that it would violate to try to dissolve and ban a form of living that people have chosen to form for themselves.”

Some lawmakers also worry that dissolving HOAs could shift costs to cities and counties.

“I think it could end up being an unfunded mandate for some of these local governments, and ultimately cost all of us more money,” said Rep. Lindsay Cross (D-St. Petersburg), who voted against the bill.

The legislation now heads to the Senate, where a similar proposal has stalled as the legislative session enters its final days. That uncertainty means the reform effort might collapse this year — though supporters say the fight isn’t over.

Whether the bill ultimately passes this session remains unclear, as lawmakers continue negotiating in the closing days and political deal-making intensifies.

