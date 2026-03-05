Quincy Music Theater is preparing for its annual summer programs, giving young performers in the Quincy area the chance to learn what it takes to bring a real stage show to life.

WATCH FULL REPORT BELOW:

Quincy Music Theater opens registration for summer youth programs featuring Madagascar Jr. and The Lightning Thief

The theater's summer camp is open to kids ages 7 to 15 and is designed especially for students who are newer to musical theater. During the first few days of camp, students learn how a show comes together — from acting and singing to blocking, costumes, and stage direction — as they work toward producing "Madagascar Jr."

The four-week camp runs from June 1st through June 28th and ends with a live performance for the community. Organizers say the camp is open to anyone, regardless of experience level.

Alicia Kilman, Executive Director of Quincy Music Theater, said, "It gives people an opportunity to connect to find support outside of the regular day-to-day. To come together through art. To be able to be in a space where they can express themselves freely and be authentic and be who they are and be accepted for who they are."

For older students with more experience, Quincy Music Theater also offers a summer intensive program. Unlike the camp, participants jump straight into rehearsals and immediately begin putting the show together.

The summer intensive is open to students ages 15 to 19 and runs from July 6th through Aug. 2nd. Those performers will bring "The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical" to the stage.

Phillip Ashley, a board member of Quincy Music Theater said, "There's a lot of love and joy in the community and in this space and when that final show happens and the curtains close there is just so much joy in the room that you can't find on a daily anywhere else in the world it's a unique experience that really only comes together when people have been working for a common goal to make something greater of themselves and you can't beat that."

Both programs aim to give young performers a fun and creative way to spend their summer while building confidence, learning new skills, and staying active. To register, visit the Quincy Music Theater website here.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.