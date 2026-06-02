Midday Update: Storm Alert issued for marginal risk for severe weather, Property Tax special session, and more

Tuesday, June 2nd: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your Tuesday forecast.

1) Tuesday Forecast: A storm alert has been issued today for a marginal risk for severe weather. A line of storms along a front can gain significant strength as it moves through unstable air. Temps will be in the upper 80s to low 90s. First to Know Meteorologist Ryan Gold has the details below.

First To Know Weather - Storms this afternoon

2) Tallahassee nonprofit says people are stealing donated food, getting refunds. LemonDrop says some people are taking items from community help shelves and taking them to stores for refunds, undermining a program built on trust.

LemonDrop leaders say people are returning donated food for cash, hurting families in need

3) Florida lawmakers weigh sweeping property tax changes as House, Senate work toward deal. Florida lawmakers returned to the Capitol on Monday for a high-stakes, three-day special session on property taxes, but the final plan lawmakers could send to voters is still taking shape.

Property tax debate returns to Tallahassee

4) Comcast plans to expand internet access to rural Leon County communities this summer. An estimated 3,300 additional homes will have access to high-speed internet after Comcast announced its plan to expand its network to rural areas. The expansion is part of Florida's Broadband Opportunity Program.

Comcast plans to expand internet access to rural Leon County communities this summer

5) Bainbridge offering free helmets to young riders this summer. School leaders and public safety officials are working to keep safety top of mind by teaming up to spread awareness on brain health and preventing head injuries.

Bainbridge launches brain safety initiative offering free helmets to young riders this summer

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