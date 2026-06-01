Comcast plans to expand its network into several rural communities in Leon County this summer, bringing internet access to an estimated 3,300 additional homes.

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Comcast plans to expand internet access to rural Leon County communities this summer

The expansion is part of Florida's Broadband Opportunity Program, a grant program created to expand internet service into "unserved areas" of the state.

The communities set to benefit include Blocker, Concord, Felkel, Gardner, Lutterloh, Meridian, Miccosukee, Wadesboro, and Woodville.

Miccosukee resident Carlette Smith works closely with local students in the community and says limited internet access has been a persistent challenge.

"Some students out here in the Miccosukee area, they don't have Wi-Fi. They don't have internet service, and they have to use their phone, or sometimes they have to travel to other locations just to do their work, and as you know, that's an inconvenience for them," Smith said.

Keenon Vernon, Government Affairs Manager for Comcast, said the areas currently lack the infrastructure, such as fiber, needed to support reliable internet service.

Construction is planned for this summer, with completion expected in the fall.

"At the end of the day, this is about expanding digital opportunity, and for the kid that's doing homework, the family that's trying to connect online, or even that business that's trying to grow, we understand that connectivity matters in today's digital economy," Vernon said.

Smith said the project will benefit the entire community.

"The expansion is very important. It gives rural communities like Miccosukee the opportunity to grow in business and education," Smith said.

Comcast has a webpage where residents can search their address for updates on when construction will begin in their area.

***This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.***

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