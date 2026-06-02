First To Know Weather - Strong Storms This Afternoon (6-2-2026)

TALLAHASSEE, WTXL. — Temperatures start us off this morning in the low to mid 70s as per usual. Skies will be partly cloudy to start our day, but as we enter the afternoon we will get mostly cloudy.

Storms and showers will start to pick up around midday with temperatures in the upper 80s, warming to the low 90s for highs. The storms will get stronger and possibly even severe into the late afternoon and last through the evening, and overnight.

Our main threats are strong winds, frequent lightning, and localized flooding. The tornado chances are very low, but cannot be ruled out completely. For a better look at today's severe threat click here

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