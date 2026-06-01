Bainbridge offering free helmets to young riders this summer

DECATUR COUNTY, GA — As children spend more time riding bikes, scooters and skateboards during summer break, school leaders and public safety officials are working to keep safety top of mind.

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Bainbridge launches brain safety initiative offering free helmets to young riders this summer

Bainbridge High School is partnering with Bainbridge Public Safety for the Brain Safety Initiative, a community-led effort focused on raising awareness about brain health and preventing head injuries before they happen. The initiative includes a free helmet giveaway for families.

Sergeant George McMillan of Bainbridge Public Safety says the initiative exists to protect children.

"Helmets prevent a lot of things, saving their life, prevent brain injuries, and it also prevents facial disconfiguration, too," McMillan said.

The initiative aims to give families free access to protective gear while educating them on how early prevention can save a life.

Bainbridge neighbor and mother of four Kara Reaves says she understands the balance parents face between letting children have fun and keeping them safe.

"You always want your kids to have a great time. But from a nurse mom perspective, I always not only look at the safety concerns when it comes to it, but just how my kids can have fun in a safe way," Reaves said.

Reaves said she has seen firsthand what can happen without proper protective gear.

"As a nurse, I have seen preventable head injuries from pediatric patients that come through the ER that, like I say, are completely preventable. If the child would have had on the proper gear, it would have been issues that never would have happened," Reaves said.

Organizers say they hope the initiative sparks conversations about brain safety at an early age.

The free helmet giveaway is scheduled for Thursday, June 4, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Bainbridge Public Safety. Families are encouraged to attend while supplies last.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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