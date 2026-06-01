Local nonprofit says people are returning donated food for cash, hurting families in need

NORTHWEST TALLAHASSEE, FL — A Tallahassee nonprofit is telling neighbors to be on the lookout; they claim people are taking donated food from community shelves and returning it to stores for cash.

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LemonDrop leaders say people are returning donated food for cash, hurting families in need

Leaders with LemonDrop say the practice they say is hurting families who depend on the program. Volunteers spend each week stocking community help shelves with bread, snacks, and other essential items. The shelves are open to anyone in need and operate on a simple honor system: take what you need, leave what you can.

But in a recent social media post, the nonprofit said store partners reported some people were taking donated food items and returning them for refunds.

Board President Bre Bennett says the practice undermines the purpose of the program.

"You know, if someone does this and takes donations and try to use them for some other purpose — especially monetizing it in someway — it is literally taking the food away from people who need it," Bennet said.

The issue comes as many families continue to struggle with higher food costs.

Earlier this year, ABC27 spoke with neighbor Sean Cooper, who said community food resources can make a difference for families trying to stretch their budgets.

"I've got a job, but, you know, it's like a little bit here a little bit there, you know. It's only part-time, and it's hard to keep balanced bills, and this, that, and the other, and keep food on the table."

LemonDrop leaders say every item placed on a shelf represents a donation from a community member, business, or volunteer who wants to help someone get through a tough time. Bennett says it is difficult to see that generosity misused.

"It's just very hurtful to know that people are out there trying actively trying to take advantage of our, our very heartfelt work," she said.

Bennett says LemonDrop is working with store partners to prevent future incidents. The organization is also asking community members to report suspected abuse.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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