Storm Alert: A Marginal Risk For Severe Weather Issued

WHAT: A Marginal Risk (level 1 out of 5) for severe weather has been issued for today. A line of storms a long a front can gain significant strength as it moves through unstable air.

WHEN: Showers and storms can start as early as 12 P.M. but the severe threat will be from 3 P.M. - 8 P.M. with strong storms still possible from 8 P.M. - 12 A.M.

THREATS: Strong gusts at least 58 mph and frequent lightning will be the main threats. The chance for large hail and tornadoes are very low, but cannot be ruled out completely.

Abc 27

Another threat is flash flooding. For now there is only a Marginal Risk (5%-14%) chance for excessive rainfall. This would be a localized threat more focused around low lying areas, or areas with poor drainage.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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