Midday Update: Next steps for Tallahassee annexation request, push to revitalize Valdosta's Southside, & more

Thursday, July 16th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) Leon County objects to annexation, but city could still move forward. After Leon County commissioners unanimously voted to formally object to a proposed annexation of the property, county attorneys told commissioners their vote does not veto the request.

Leon County votes against annexation, but the debate continues with the city

2) Valdosta leaders push to revitalize Southside neighborhood. Longtime residents want the city to clean up blighted properties, attract new businesses, and create spaces neighbors can once again take pride in.

Valdosta leaders push to revitalize Southside neighborhood with businesses and community spaces

3) Charlie Ward's Champions Ranch nears first major milestone in 2026. The youth sports and community development project in Tallahassee is moving closer to completion, with a new athletic field expected to be constructed and installed by late October.

Charlie Ward Champions Ranch moves closer to completion with field install planned for late October

4) President Trump to address nation tonight on elections and voting machines. The speech will take place in the East Room of the White House. The 9:00 p.m. Eastern time slot is traditionally reserved by presidents for their most important addresses, including Oval Office speeches and the State of the Union.

Trump to give speech on 'free and fair elections'

5) Thursday Forecast: This midday, our area is in the mid to upper 80s. We'll climb to the low 90s for highs this late afternoon. We're also monitoring a few disturbances in the tropics. First to Know Meteorologist Ryan Gold has the details below.

First To Know Weather - Storms can pop up today (7-16-2026)

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