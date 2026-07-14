HAPPENING TODAY: Leon County Commission to take up annexation dispute, data center pause, & DEI law challenge

DOWNTOWN TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — The Leon County Commission is set to take up several high-profile issues Tuesday, including a controversial annexation proposal in northern Leon County and a potential temporary pause on new data center development.

One of the biggest items on the agenda is a request to annex more than 1,740 acres of rural land north of Gardner Road and west of North Meridian Road into the City of Tallahassee. County staff is recommending commissioners formally object to the request, saying the proposed boundaries do not meet Florida's annexation requirements.

Commissioners are also expected to discuss whether to temporarily pause new data center development while staff studies how those projects could affect land use, utilities, and the county's long-term growth plans.

Another item could have statewide implications. Commissioners will consider hiring outside legal counsel to review whether Leon County has grounds to challenge Senate Bill 1134, the new state law that restricts local government diversity, equity, and inclusion programs.

The board will also hear public comment before discussing those items.

Later Tuesday evening, the commission will hold a series of public hearings on fire rescue, stormwater, solid waste, and sewer assessments.

The Leon County Commission meeting begins at 3:00 p.m. at the county courthouse. Public comment is available both in person and virtually.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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