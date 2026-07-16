First To Know Weather - Moisture is Building

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Temperatures are a little warmer than average to start today in the mid to upper 70s. Skies will be partly cloudy as the sun rises, but overall it should be a very nice morning.

By midday we will be in the mid to upper 80s climbing to the low 90s for our highs this late afternoon. The heat index will be in the low 100s, with a few isolated thundershowers popping up around 1 PM. These should clear up completely late this evening.

The chance of rain and storms are increasing as we get closer to the weekend. An area of low pressure can form in the northeastern part of the Gulf near us. This could create storms and rain throughout the weekend and into next week.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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