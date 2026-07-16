Tropics Check - A Few Disturbances To Look At (7-16-2026)

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We want to focus on the disturbance that could effect us this weekend. As of now it is a trough of low pressure to our north, which could slide further south over the next few days. High pressure is keeping it at bay for now. By Friday afternoon it will settle over the northeastern Gulf.

Once the trough reaches the Gulf it can develop into a Low Pressure System. The circulation around this low could create rainy, and stormy conditions, from Saturday through Monday. This would focus in our eastern and central counties, before it crosses over Florida and heads into the Atlantic. It is unlikely it will become tropical while it is over the gulf, but could develop along the southeastern coastline.

This is a very unsettled forecast, and things are likely going to change with this, so stick with us for updates.

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The second area we want to keep an eye on is a tropical wave off the coast of Africa. Storms and showers are disorganized as of now, with no defined center. While it remains in slightly favorable conditions for now it wont for long. As it moves northwest it will enter a high wind shear area, which could break up its structure even more by this weekend.

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