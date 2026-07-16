DOWNTOWN TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — The debate over more than 1,740 acres of rural land north of Gardner Road and west of North Meridian Road is entering a new phase.

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Leon County votes against annexation, but the debate continues with the city

Leon County commissioners unanimously voted to formally object to a proposed annexation of the property. But county attorneys told commissioners their vote does not veto the request.

Instead, the vote starts a process where county and city officials will try to resolve the county's objections through negotiation and, if needed, non-binding mediation.

If those efforts don't lead to an agreement, the Tallahassee City Commission can still vote on the annexation. Any remaining legal dispute could ultimately be decided in court.

The family that owns the property says it has spent generations caring for the land. During Tuesday's meeting, a relative of the property owners addressed commissioners.

"The Phipps family has been conserving land in Tallahassee for 90 years. We plan on carrying this legacy for future generations," the relative said.

The relative also spoke to the difficulty of planning for the property's future.

"The idea of developing or deciding the future land use of any part of our property is not an easy decision. It's extremely important to Jeff and our family that anything we do respects what our grandparents and parents envisioned and reflects their long-term commitment to the environment," the relative said.

Hours of public comment preceded the commission's vote. Concerns about traffic were among the issues raised.

"Meridian has gone from being a sleepy rural road to a very congested road at certain times of the day," one neighbor said during public comments.

County Commissioner Rick Minor said more information should be shared before any final decision is made.

"The best way to move forward, in my opinion, is to have the property owner show those plans to the public. Let's have a discussion. I think we all want to protect Lake Jackson and the canopy on Meridian Road. Let's all work together to find a solution that ensures their protection," Minor said.

The property isn't new to the city's long-term plans. During a June 9 Tallahassee City Commission meeting, city staff said the land has been identified in the city's comprehensive plan for urban infill since 1990.

"It was a clear indication that area will be urbanized overtime," Assistant City Manager Wayne Tedder said.

City staff says the Tallahassee City Commission is expected to discuss the annexation at its September 9 meeting.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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