COLLEGE TOWN, FL (WTXL) — The Charlie Ward Champions Ranch in Tallahassee is progressing toward a late October field installation, with a ribbon-cutting targeted before the end of 2026 and the Champions Cafe permitting planned for the end of July.

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Charlie Ward Champions Ranch moves closer to completion with field install planned for late October

A youth sports and community development project in Tallahassee is moving closer to completion, with a new athletic field expected to be constructed and installed by late October.

The Charlie Ward Champions Ranch, a project tied to former Heisman Trophy winner and NBA point guard Charlie Ward, is progressing on multiple fronts. Curbs are down, construction pads are ready, and asphalt is expected to come next.

For Tonja Ward, the milestone is the result of years of work.

"It is really surreal. I mean, so much has happened in such a short period of time. I think it's happened faster than we even ever anticipated, but it's really real now… we are on track for this fall. Hopefully, the field will be constructed and installed by late October," Tonja Ward said.

The goal is to cut the ribbon on the field before the end of 2026. Fundraising efforts are still ongoing to make that happen, and the project is offering a community giving opportunity tied directly to the field's construction.

"There's a great opportunity for the community to join us, even with putting their name in the ground. We have a paper campaign where you can just pick whatever matches your budget and put your name or put in memory or an honor of someone, and those little gifts, adding up as what's gonna help us complete phase 1A," Tonja Ward said.

Beyond the field, additional elements of the Ranch are also moving forward. The Champions Cafe design is being finalized, with plans to submit it for permitting by the end of July. The cafe is targeted for 2027.

Tonja Ward described the broader vision for the project.

"This is gonna be something that's transformative for the entire community, and we want everybody to be a part. There's gonna be literally something for everyone to do whether you're an artist, an athlete, an academic person, a robotics person. It's all gonna be here and we want you to be a part of it," Tonja Ward said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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