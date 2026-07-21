Midday Update: Local impacts from Bertha, Tallahassee Housing Authority pauses housing vouchers, & more

Tuesday, July 21st: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your Tuesday forecast.

1) Tallahassee Housing Authority pauses reissuing of some vouchers. Federal funding restrictions have forced the agency to stop reissuing some Housing Choice Vouchers, limiting help for families on the waiting list.

Tallahassee Housing Authority halts reissuing of some housing vouchers due to federal funding limits

2) Valdosta-Lowndes County parks authority restarts master plan. The Valdosta-Lowndes County Parks and Recreation Authority says it's looking to create more childhood moments through a renewed master plan focused on investing in neighborhoods across Valdosta and Lowndes County.

Valdosta-Lowndes County parks authority restarts master plan with focus on neighborhood investment

3) Private investment brings public murals to College Town's Freight Yard fence panels. Four artists are transforming 11 blank fence panels at Freight Yard into a colorful outdoor gallery, in one of the first public art projects in the area driven by private investment.

Private investment brings public murals to College Town's Freight Yard fence panels

4) Wakulla nonprofit FRESH gives away 1,000 backpacks a year to support local families. It's not just to help students start the school year prepared, but to take the pressure off their families.

Wakulla nonprofit FRESH gives away 1,000 backpacks a year to support local families

5) Tuesday Forecast: Today will be another wet day thanks to Tropical Storm Bertha. We'll get into the upper 80s to low 90s, depending on how the rain cools us off. The majority of the heavy rain and storms are to the south of the eye. First to Know Meteorologist Ryan Gold has the details below.

First to Know Weather - Tropical Storm Bertha still remains

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