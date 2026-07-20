WAKULLA COUNTY, FL (WTXL) — Wakulla County students head back to the classroom in less than a month, and a local nonprofit is making sure they have what they need to start the year off right.

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Wakulla nonprofit FRESH gives away 1,000 backpacks a year to support local families

FRESH gives away about 1,000 backpacks every year to kids in Wakulla County — not just to help students start the school year prepared, but to take the pressure off their families.

"This young man came up after we gave his child, gave him some backpacks for his kids, and he gave my husband this real manly handshake and said, 'I am so grateful' because he didn't know how he was going to get his babies, their supplies, their school supplies, because he didn't have money during the day. Fishing was hard because of the storms and money wasn't coming in,'" Kenny Manning, event coordinator, said.

The organization hosts drive-through giveaways in the weeks leading up to school. Their final giveaway also brings additional resources to families, including food, clothing, haircuts, and physicals.

Manning said bringing those resources directly to the community is especially important for families in rural areas without reliable transportation.

"When you're in a rural area with with no transportation, and your child needs a physical, the importance of it is is that now you know that you don't have to go to Tallahassee to get this, the sources that you need to take care of your kids," Manning said.

Manning, who took care of her brother's kids, said she personally understands how overwhelming it can be to not know what resources are available.

"It's important because I'll speak from personal experience. When I had my brother's kids, I had no idea what to do with a kid that didn't have insurance. I had no idea where to take them, or how you enroll them in school when you're not their parents. So bringing these resources give the community or whoever the guardian may be that knowledge of hey, there are people here right here in the county that can help direct you and get you what you need for your babies to be taken care of," Manning said.

That experience is a driving force behind the initiative — to make sure neighbors know help is available close to home.

"When you are taking in kids and people don't you know, some people realize the hardship of it, but it's so helpful to have a friendly face to tell you and help walk you through with a kind word and say an encouraging word to tell you, hey, it's going to be okay. We're going to help you get what you need so your babies are prepared for school," Manning said.

FRESH also wants families to know there is no shame in asking for help.

"I just think it's important just to know that it's okay not to be ashamed to say that you're in need and stuff. Everybody needs something," Manning said.

There are multiple giveaways scheduled leading up to the start of school, including one this weekend in Panacea.

UPCOMING GIVEAWAYS:

July 25th 9:00 am - 12:00 pm Panacea Plaza. 1353 Coastal Hwy

August 1st 9:00 am - 12:00 pm Sopchoppy City Hall, 105 Municipal Ave

August 8th 9:00 am - 2:00 pm Crawfordville Wakulla County Community Center, 318 Shadeville Rd

When it comes to the physicals this year, they are on separate days from the main giveaway. If you're looking for a physical for your child, they'll be on Thursday, July 30th and Tuesday, August 4th, from 4-6:30 pm.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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