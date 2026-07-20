LOWNDES COUNTY, GA (WTXL) — Whether it's learning to ride a bike, climbing across a playground, or cheering from the sidelines, parks are where many childhood memories begin.

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Valdosta-Lowndes County parks authority restarts master plan with focus on neighborhood investment

The Valdosta-Lowndes County Parks and Recreation Authority says it's looking to create even more of those moments through a renewed master plan focused on investing in neighborhoods across Valdosta and Lowndes County.

For Ashley Green's family, parks have quickly become part of their weekly routine since moving back to Valdosta.

"Drexel and McKey are our favorite parks right now."

Green says it's the variety that keeps her boys coming back.

"They like the variety of the equipment... the swings... the structures they can climb on."

VLPRA leaders hope even more families will have those experiences as they restart long-term planning that slowed following Hurricane Helene and a change in leadership.

New Executive Director Chad Dyson says the master plan isn't a checklist — it's a roadmap for how parks and recreation can better serve a growing community.

"The plan itself is a guidepost. It's a vision."

That vision is already beginning to take shape. Construction is expected to begin at Vallotton Park with a new skate park, parking lot improvements, fencing, and athletic field renovations.

Additional ballfields are planned for North Lowndes Park, while neighborhood parks across the area could also see playground replacements and other upgrades. Many of those improvements will be supported by local SPLOST dollars.

Dyson says the authority's future isn't just about building better parks — it's also about creating more opportunities for children, families, and older adults to stay active, learn new skills, and connect with one another.

"We have a need for fitness or wellness programming... arts... performing arts... life skills."

VLPRA says it will spend the coming months updating the master plan while gathering additional public input to ensure future parks and programs reflect what residents want most.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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