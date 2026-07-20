COLLEGE TOWN, FL (WTXL) — A private property owner in College Town partnered with COCA to fund a public mural project at Freight Yard — a model organizers hope inspires future investment in community art.

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Private investment brings public murals to College Town's Freight Yard fence panels

Four artists are transforming 11 blank fence panels at Freight Yard into a colorful outdoor gallery, in one of the first public art projects in the area driven by private investment.

Paintbrushes have replaced construction equipment at the site, where artists are expected to work throughout the week. Unlike many public art projects funded by governments or nonprofits, this one began with a private property owner wanting to give something back to the space.

The project is managed and curated by COCA, the Center of Creative Arts.

"I think this project is a really good example of how private investment can pair with public management and public organizations like COCA, and we can create something beautiful," Sam Joslin-Mueller, Public Art and Exhibitions Manager at COCA, said.

Joslin-Mueller said the partnership is relatively new ground for the organization.

"We work a lot with public investment and public art projects like this, but this is one of the first at least since I've been here kind of like private investment in COCA partnerships and I hope to see more of them we're really honored that we were interested to manage and curate this entire project and we're hoping that I can kind of showcase more of what we can do and I hope it inspires future property owners to kind of do the same thing," Joslin-Mueller said.

For the artists, the project is more than decorating a fence. It's an opportunity to leave a permanent mark on a neighborhood thousands of people visit every week.

Local artist Sig Dial said the investment means a lot to the community.

"It's just really cool to have someone you know put in that investment help us get all out here and beautify the community," Dial said.

Dial said the murals are meant to add more than color.

"Kind of helping add a spark of color to the community, a good place to take photos, a good place to meet friends, a good place to hang out, just adding a little bit more color to the community," Dial said.

Local artist Michael Crowne said the project comes at an important moment for the city.

"I think in the last handful of years we've been like an imagination drought, what I would call it, and so I think it's very cool to be able to contribute to turning the city into something that people can not only look at but enjoy, and it can spark and get that imagination going again," Crowne said.

With each mural bringing a different style and perspective, organizers hope the collection reflects both the creativity of Tallahassee and the character of Railroad Square.

As College Town continues expanding, projects like this show growth isn't measured only by new buildings, but also by the spaces that give a neighborhood its personality.

Installation is expected to continue throughout the week. Organizers hope visitors won't just stop by once the murals are finished, but watch the artwork come to life as it's being painted.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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