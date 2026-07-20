NORTHWEST TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Federal funding restrictions have forced the Tallahassee Housing Authority to stop reissuing some Housing Choice Vouchers, leaving families on the waiting list with fewer opportunities for rental assistance.

WATCH FULL REPORT BELOW:

Tallahassee Housing Authority halts reissuing of some housing vouchers due to federal funding limits

The Tallahassee Housing Authority says changes in federal funding policy have forced the agency to operate under financial restrictions.

Board of Commissioners Chair Christic Henry says the agency is currently authorized for approximately 2,700 vouchers, but because of funding limitations, only about 1,700 are currently being used.

"Whenever we have someone that loses their voucher or ceases to receive a voucher, we can't reissue that voucher for our regular Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program," Henry said.

That means every time a family leaves the program, another family on the waiting list doesn't automatically take its place.

A staff member with the Tallahassee Housing Authority confirmed the scope of the freeze.

"We're not allowed to lease up any new vouchers at this time," the staff member said.

Housing officials say the issue isn't a lack of need. They say families continue joining the waiting list, but until funding or federal policy changes, there is little flexibility to bring new households into the program.

"They are waiting. They are waiting. It's an issue in terms of being able to adequately meet the needs of our local community because there's such great need," Henry said.

For working single mother Britney Chavers, the news is concerning.

"It's gonna affect a lot of parents, especially the ones that's not working," Chavers said.

Chavers says the voucher provides stability for her family and the chance to keep moving forward, and that access to that kind of support is invaluable.

"I have one income so that's gonna really affect me because I'm gonna have to work two jobs and that's gonna be time away from my son and my parenting. That's gonna save him as well," Chavers said.

"That really saved me from being homeless it really did," Chavers said.

Although Section 8 vouchers are on hold, Henry says public housing assistance and emergency family placement programs are still accepting applicants.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.