First To Know Weather - Another Round Of Rain From Bertha

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Temperatures to start will be in the mid to upper 70s, with a few bands of rain coming off of topical storm Bertha. Much like yesterday the rain and thunder will be scattered throughout the entire day, with heavier periods here and there.

We will be reaching the mid 80s by midday, and can continue to climb into the upper 80s and low 90s, depending on how the rain cools us off. The majority of the heavy rain and storms are to the south of the eye. This is the best case scenario for us, with only a few scattered rain events, and a steady breeze from the south. Gusts can reach up to 35 mph outside of the coastline so be prepared for a breezy day.

Tropical storm Bertha will push out of our area by tomorrow morning. That being said a few areas of rain can still peel off and roll through in our western counties over the course of Wednesday.

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