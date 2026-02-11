Midday Update: Leon County seeks repayment from mobile home park, Quincy city attorney terminated, & more

Wednesday, February 11th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around The Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) Leon County seeks reimbursement from mobile home park owner after water crisis. In a unanimous vote Tuesday night, commissioners directed the county attorney to send a formal demand letter to the property owner of Florida Sun Estates Two, seeking reimbursement for more than $33,000 in county expenses.

2) Quincy commissioners terminate city attorney following police chief's removal. Commissioners voted 3-2 Tuesday night to terminate City Attorney Gary Roberts during their Tuesday meeting, citing a conflict of interest involving former City Manager Robert Nixon, who was arrested the same day.

3) New depression treatment is now available locally in rural South Georgia. Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) helps patients with treatment-resistant depression—an important step as more than 11% of U.S. adults take antidepressants, about 30% don’t respond adequately, and over half of TMS patients show improvement, often within weeks.

4) Florida farm bill sparks free speech fight, lawmakers strip controversial provision. What was supposed to be a routine update to Florida’s annual farm bill erupted into a First Amendment battle this week.

5) Wednesday Forecast: We'll get into the upper 70s today with scattered showers possible during our evening hours. Rainfall totals will be around a tenth of an inch to a quarter of an inch on the very high end. First to Know Meteorologist Ryan Gold has more details below. There are also several burn ban orders in effect due to ongoing dry conditions.

