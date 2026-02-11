First To Know Weather - Scattered Showers Throughout The Day (2-11-2026)

TALLAHASSEE, FL. — Scattered light to moderate rain starts this morning and ends late tonight. Rainfall totals will be around a tenth of an inch to a quarter of an inch on the very high end. Patchy, but dense, fog will also wake up with us this morning. Please be cautious when dealing with both of these hazards on the road today.

Temperatures will be very comfortable all things considered. We will be in the mid 50s to the low 60s to start the day, and climb into the mid to upper 70s by the late afternoon. The cold front bringing these showers is doing more to warm us than make us rainy. It will keep the moisture and the heat trapped, and since it is slow moving, it will likely not cool us off very quickly. We will eventually drop a hair in temperature, but remain in the 70s for the rest of the week.

A much larger front is on the horizon. A potential storm event can pass over on Sunday. As of now this does not look severe, but stick with us for updates as they come. Valentine's day Saturday, should have no hazards so outdoor, and indoor plans, will be perfect!

