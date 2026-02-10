Burn Ban Orders in effect in Big Bend and South Georgia due to ongoing drought conditions

Big Bend:

The Lafayette County Board of County Commissioners has issued a temporary burn ban for the next seven days due to the drought index and the continuing dry and windy conditions. The ban will run from today, through Tuesday, February 17th.

They say the ban " includes, but is not limited to: campfires, bonfires, unpermitted controlled burns, burning of yard and household trash, burning of construction debris, burning of organic debris, and igniting of fireworks. Attended and monitored barbeque/cooking equipment is permitted, but should be monitored closely."

South Georgia:

EMA Lowndes has issued a temporary burn ban order due to prolonged dry weather and worsening drought conditions.

They said to "reduce wildfire risks and protect public safety, property, and natural resources, all open burning of yard debris, including leaves, limbs, grass, and other vegetative matter, is prohibited within the unincorporated area of Lowndes County until drought conditions improve. "

