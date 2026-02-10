Leon County commissioners to discuss reimbursement after mobile home park's 5-day water outage

LEON COUNTY, FL — Water outage issues at Florida Sun Estates Two mobile home park are headed to the Leon County commission meeting for discussion on Tuesday.

ABC 27 previously reported that after five days without running water, service has now been restored, but new concerns about property conditions have also been raised.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW:

Water service restored to Leon County mobile home park after 5-day outage

Commissioner Christian Caban and county officials walked door to door last Tuesday and Wednesday to speak directly with residents.

Residents say short outages have happened before, but this was the longest period they have been without water.

The county provided the community with pallets of bottled water well as multiple showers and bathroom units.

Caban says he will present his findings to the board and direct staff to seek reimbursement from the property owner.

“It’s unacceptable that residents were left without water for nearly a week while a negligent landlord deflected responsibility. I’m grateful our county team acted swiftly, but this should never have fallen on taxpayers in the first place.

"At today’s board meeting, I intend to discuss this issue further with my colleagues to see what avenues we may have available to hold this landlord accountable,” Caban said.



Property records show the owner is an LLC based in Maitland, Florida. The property manager previously told ABC 27 the outage was caused by frozen pipes during the recent cold snap.



Commissioner Caban says his office will continue investigating tenant reports of neglect. We will be at Tuesday's commission meeting and bring you the outcome.

This story has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.