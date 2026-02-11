Quincy commissioners terminate city attorney following police chief's removal

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. — Quincy city commissioners voted 3-2 to terminate City Attorney Gary Roberts during their Tuesday meeting, citing a conflict of interest involving former City Manager Robert Nixon, who was arrested the same day.

Roberts' termination comes one week after commissioners removed Police Chief Carlos Hill from his position.

"Given the event that has occurred today, I believe that it would be in our best interest to move to terminate our contract with the city attorney," said Lane Stephens, Quincy's mayor pro-tem.

Commissioners argued Roberts had a conflict of interest because he once represented Nixon as an attorney.

The State Attorney's Office says Nixon took more than $32,000 of Community Redevelopment Agency money and used it to help fund a business he was running.

Former chief Hill spoke publicly for the first time following his termination during Tuesday's meeting. He said he was told he was terminated due to lack of leadership but questioned how that assessment was made.

"At the time of my termination the city manager had recently assumed his position, had not conducted any assessment of the Quincy Police Department. He did not visit the department, review operations, evaluate personnel, review policies, or meet with command staff," Hill said.

Hill also said he was never notified of any leadership issues during his time as chief.

"I was never advised that my employment was in jeopardy nor was I provided notice of all alleged deficiencies or opportunities to address them," Hill said.

Assistant Chief Geldon Robinson is currently serving as chief of police.

City Manager Roger Milton says the city is focused on moving forward and keeping the police department and attorney's office running.

