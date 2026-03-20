Midday Update: Leon County reconsiders historic harms amendment, Robinson Grocery Store transformation, & more

Friday, March 20th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your Weekend forecast.

1) Leon County Commission to reconsider charter amendment to address historic harms from past public policy.

Despite the historic harms amendment failing at the last Citizens Charter Review Committee with a 9-9 vote, it now has a new lease of life after the county commission decided to reconsider the issue.

Leon County Commission to reconsider charter amendment to address historic harms from past public policy

2) Work begins to transform former Robinson Grocery Store into a Tallahassee community resource center. Back in 2021, the city purchased the building with plans to preserve its history and bring new life to the South Tallahassee area. For years, the future of the building remained uncertain, and at one point, demolition was on the table.

Work begins to transform the former Robinson Grocery Store into a Tallahassee community resource center

3 )Thomasville’s Circle K shuts down for tank upgrades. Drivers and nearby businesses are adjusting as crews replace aging underground tanks at Thomasville’s Circle K, a process expected to last about 61 days.

Thomasville’s Circle K shuts down for tank upgrades

4) ON THE ROAD: Wakulla County’s old Florida beauty attracts tourism that boosts local economy. The county is made up of over 70% protected forest lands and 85% natural coastlines. This environment brings in a variety of adventurers, including hikers, kayakers, and birders.

ON THE ROAD: Wakulla County’s old Florida beauty attracts tourism that boosts local economy

5) Lowndes County Board of Elections looking for poll workers ahead of the May 19th primary election. Eligible poll workers will be paid for training and Election Day.

Lowndes County Board of Elections is looking for paid poll workers ahead of the May 19 primary election

6) Weekend Forecast: When you step outside this weekend, expect sunshine in full force. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s and above average, with a heat peak on Sunday. First to Know Meteorologist Ryan Gold has the details below.

First To Know Weather - A lovely Weekend In Store

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