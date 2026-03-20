Lowndes County Board of Elections looking for poll workers ahead of the May 19th primary election

LOWNDES COUNTY, GA — The Lowndes County Board of Elections is looking for residents to work the May 19th General Primary Election. Eligible poll workers will be paid for training and Election Day.

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Lowndes County Board of Elections is looking for paid poll workers ahead of the May 19 primary election

The Lowndes County Board of Elections is looking for community members to step up and help run the next election.

With the May 19th General Primary Election just two months away, officials say they need more poll workers to ensure it runs smoothly.

You do not need years of experience to get involved. Eligible residents must be at least 16 years old, a U.S. citizen, live in Lowndes County, and be able to read and write in English.

Poll workers will get paid for their time, earning $120 for Election Day, $50 for training, and additional pay for helping set up polling locations ahead of time.

Those interested can reach out to the Board of Elections to get started and choose a training date, with weekend options available.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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