Leon County Commission to reconsider charter amendment to address historic harms from past public policy

DOWNTOWN TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Leon County Commission is reconsidering a charter amendment designed to address the impacts of past public policies that caused historic harm. As your Downtown Tallahassee neighborhood reporter, ABC 27's Maya Sargent looked into where the amendment stands and what the next steps look like.

Despite the historic harms amendment failing at the last Citizens Charter Review Committee with a 9-9 vote, it now has a new lease of life after the county commission decided to reconsider the issue.

The initial idea was authored by Dr. Bruce Strouble.

"We know the lingering impacts of public policies like redlining and covenants like they had here in Leon County at times that didn't allow people of color to live in certain communities. So we know the lingering impacts of that, and we want to find ways to address them, and if policy created these problems, we believe that it's going to take policy to get us out of those problems," Strouble said.

The amendment has gone through some iterations. When it was discussed at the last Citizens Charter Review Committee meeting, County Attorney Chasity O’Steen raised concerns about the language.

"Even as stated in the handout, this is high legal risk, that is what I would tell my Board," said O'Steen.

O'Steen was unavailable for comment this week, but said an agenda item is being brought back to the board.

The reconsideration comes as state legislation cracking down on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion policies within cities and counties heads to the governor’s desk for his signature. Concern was raised about this legislation at the last commission meeting by County Administrator Vincent Long.

"The bill provides sweeping changes and comes with penalties, misfeasance, and malfeasance for local officials," Long said.

However, Commissioner Nick Maddox said he believes there is a way forward with the amendment.

"This doesn’t have to be about DEI, this doesn’t have to be about race, this doesn’t have to be about gender, this can be about policy that’s harmed communities," Maddox said.

Strouble said he is confident this amendment will not interfere with the new state laws.

"We've looked at the new laws, we're talking with our legal experts in the community, and they're saying as long as we're careful in crafting those programs and making sure they're in alignment with the new state policies, then we should be fine to move forward," Strouble said.

If approved at the local level by the commission and the Citizen Charter Review Committee, the amendment will go on the ballot in November, giving voters a chance to weigh in on the charter change.

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