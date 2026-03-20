First To Know Weather - Another Great Weekend In Store

TALLAHASSEE, FL. — While we are no longer near freezing this morning it is still pretty chilly. Temperatures are in the upper 30s to mid 40s so grab a jacket as you head out the door. Spring officially starts at 10:46 A.M. today and we will feel it this afternoon.

The sun will be shining in full force from sunrise to sunset, and this afternoon will be very nice. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s, and very little wind will make this a great start to Spring.

This weekend will be even more spring-like. Temperatures will remain above average and we could even peak with our heat on Sunday. Skies will remain sunny for the most part, and there could even be a nice cooling breeze from the west during out hottest times of the day!

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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