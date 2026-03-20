THOMAS COUNTY, GA — Drivers and nearby businesses are adjusting as crews replace aging underground tanks at Thomasville’s Circle K, a process expected to last about 61 days.

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Thomasville’s Circle K shuts down for tank upgrades

The Circle K at the intersection of Remington and East Pinetree in Thomas County is temporarily closed as crews work to replace old underground gas tanks.

The gas station is now fenced off and filled with mountains of sand, dirt, bulldozers, and cranes. The construction is creating a noise that sounds like a small earthquake.

"So that, I was hearing that earlier in my office and I was like, 'What is vibrating? I thought something in my restaurant was having an equipment failure," Jonathan Fallin said.

Fallin is a restaurant owner near the gas station, which is a go-to stop for many businesses in the area.

"My employees use it a lot because they can just walk across the street if they need to grab a snack or something else. They would go over there and then pop right back," Fallin said.

Many people working nearby were unsure why the station closed.

"No, I actually don't. I was wondering the same thing," Alyriah Davis said.

Crews and the project manager say they are replacing old underground gas tanks. They say the old tanks were required to be replaced with modern double-wall tanks to keep the station safe and up to code.

The long process includes digging, soil testing, installing new tanks, and safety inspections.

"I think people are going to be upset about it because, it's like, a lot of people go there and get gas," Davis said.

Crews told me it will take seven weeks to have the entire station back open. However, the back section of the gas station will be open next week, giving people some access again while the rest of the work continues.

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