Bond community looks to work with CRA to preserve former Robinson's Grocery Store

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Members of the Bond community are looking to preserve a historical landmark on Tallahassee's southside.

The former Robinson Grocery Store sits at the corner of Holton and Osceola streets.

"The Robinson Store has been around since I was born and I was born in the '50s," said Darrell Travis, who lives in Bond.

He said it was a staple in the community for decades, supplying the neighborhood with groceries.

The Robinson's owned the establishment for years and would often let people who were struggling, defer payments.

"It was rough back then so it was good to have a store in your own neighborhood," said Travis.

The Community Redevelopment Agency bought the building from a different owner for more than $200,000 in 2019.

Now, neighbors are hoping to work with the board to preserve it.

"Whether it be for a visitors center whether it be for a neighborhood market. Whatever the use the community decides we're hoping to work in unison with the city," said Delaitre Hollinger, Executive Director of the National Association for the Preservation of African-American & Culture.

The building was set to be demolished, but the process was put on hold after community leaders brought concerns to the city commission in February.

Their goal is to keep the history and transform these walls into the asset they once stood for in this neighborhood.

"I would rather see it not be torn down but that it becomes a place for the young to go and learn and study," James Williams said.

The final decision will come from the CRA.

"It holds lots of very fond memories for members of the bond community," Hollinger said.

But for now, they wait.