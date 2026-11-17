TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Tuesday, November 17th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) Leon County commissioners approve fire services MOU. The decision moves Leon County one step closer to a new long-term fire service agreement with the City of Tallahassee.

Leon County commissioners approve fire services MOU in bid to de-politicize public safety with Tallahassee

2) Tallahassee’s new city commission prepares to tackle community priorities. The new city commission's first full meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, November 18th.

Tallahassee’s new city commission prepares to tackle community priorities

3) Teen gets 25 years in plea deal after I-10 shooting that wounded two near Thomasville Road exit. Jakhari Williams fired from a car near Exit 203 during the evening rush, wounding a man he targeted and a woman in a separate vehicle. A victim asked the judge for mercy.

Teen gets 25 years in plea deal after I-10 shooting that wounded two near Thomasville Road exit

4) Financial troubles and lease default could force COAST Charter School in St. Marks to shut down. COAST's checking and savings dropped from about $447,000 to about $55,000 in roughly four months, and its lease with the city is now in default.

Financial troubles and lease default could force COAST Charter School in St. Marks to shut down

5) Tuesday forecast: Clouds and rain will be the story for most of this week, along with the warming thanks to the tropical warmth and moisture. First to Know Meteorologist Ryan Gold has the details below.

First to Know Weather - Gloomy but warming

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