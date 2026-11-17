TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — We are starting off a little warmer in the low to mid 50s this morning. In fact we will be warming each day until we get back above average by the later parts of the week. This afternoon will be in the mid 60s so you may still want those jackets, especially with the scattered showers throughout the day.

While there is a chance of showers for the day, most of the rain will either be over the Gulf or along our coast. Still some bands of rain can break off, and move further north into our area. Strong winds will also be an impact. Gusts can reach anywhere from 25-30 mph by this afternoon.

The disturbance over the Gulf isn't going anywhere soon. Clouds and rain will be the story for most of this week; along with the warming thanks to the tropical warmth and moisture.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.