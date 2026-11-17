WAKULLA COUNTY, FL (WTXL) — COAST Charter School could be forced to shut down due to a steep drop in its finances and a lease that has gone into default — issues that have left the roughly 160 students and 25 employees who attend and work at the St. Marks school at risk of being displaced.

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Financial troubles and lease default could force COAST Charter School in St. Marks to shut down

COAST says it is working with the Wakulla County School District and the city of St. Marks to resolve the problems so it can continue providing for its students.

According to two memoranda sent to COAST by Wakulla County Schools Superintendent Richard Myhre, COAST's checking and savings account dropped from about $447,000 to about $55,000 in about four months.

COAST's principal, Frankie Harvey, says the decline came from several things throughout the year — including the legal battle over the school's charter renewal, which cost a total of $210,000 from their own legal fees and the district's legal fees from the settlement.

"That settlement caused put us in a different financial restraint because then we now have to pay their attorney fees. That was our that was the agreement. The reason that happened was because without a settlement agreement, we would not have had an active charter," Harvey said.

Harvey says another large factor was the building needing repairs.

"So we had to have the entire underneath of this building encapsulated with sump pumps put in to draw the water out because of the low lying the the ground level, the water table level is high. The groundwater just or the water just retains underneath the building, which was causing the floors, the wood to rot," Harvey said.

The building repairs cost roughly $230,000. They are currently fundraising to help with costs. To also cut costs, they're only running two buses instead of three, using the 3rd driver to take the van for kids in outlying areas to save on gas.

The second cause for concern is the school's lease going into default. COAST was exploring working with Head Start for use of the building to help offset costs, as the roughly $4,800 a month the district would be subtracting from the Florida Education Finance Program (FEFP) payments would be worth roughly two full-time employees' annual salaries.

The city manager said in a statement that COAST's lease states it cannot sublease the building without prior approval, thus putting it in default.

The City of St. Marks has supported C.O.A.S.T. Charter School for many years with the free use of a city-owned public building and grounds.

The lease expressly requires City Commission written approval before COAST can allow a third party to use the building. COAST did not request approval for Head Start’s proposed use, and the City Commission has not authorized it. There have been no amendments to the lease.

Since becoming aware of the matter, the city has been following its internal review process before presenting it to the City Commission. That review does not imply approval. St Marks City Manager

Harvey said they were looking to see if there was a need for the program before going to the city, but didn't realize they needed the city's approval first. Harvey is grateful to the city for their support and hopes to work through this situation.

“The City has been nothing but supportive since I started in January of 2024, and we are grateful for their past support and hope that we are able to work through our current situation and continue our partnership,” Harvey said.

In a letter from North Florida Child Development, which runs the Head Start program, it said that activities have been limited to preliminary discussions, coordination, and operational planning, including proactive recruitment advertising to support swift implementation. Implementation activities will not start until COAST confirms that the necessary approvals have been obtained.

COAST Charter and NFCD

For parents, the stakes are personal. Casey Bowen, whose son Thomas has attended COAST since VPK, says losing the school would be difficult for her family.

"Thomas has been there since VPK, and to see it go would be extremely sad because then he'd have to find a whole new school home, a whole new, you know, group of teachers that he trusts and wants to be around," Bowen said.

Thomas Kemp, an 8-year-old student at COAST, says the school is a welcoming place.

"I would say, don't be shy. It's no one's mean. They're here to be your friend. They're here to help you whenever you can't do your math or language arts, or social studies, or science, or they need help with a word," Kemp said.

Parent Kirsten Burns says COAST helps her son excel because the smaller classes work better for him than a regular public school, and she would hate to see it go.

"It's different than the public schools. It's smaller. They're not all about standardized testing. Each child is able to learn at their own rate and be who they want to be, and they don't all learn by the same teaching strategy. This school offers numerous hands-on learning. Last year, they had a tutoring session after school. The staff members stayed late just to do this and do hands-on learning with any individual that wanted to, and they provided transportation. That's something you're not going to find in the big public schools," Burns said.

Burns plans on helping however she can because of what COAST has done for her son.

"He was actually smiling to go to school, and as a parent, like you can't change that. There's no price money on that to see your kid actually happy to go to school. That's why I'm so passionate about getting this money. I'll send out as many letters as I have to; I will do any interviews, whatever the case may be, just to try to assist in getting the money for the school," Burns said.

Myhre said in a statement that the district will review everything once it receives the requested documents and determine the next steps.

At this time, we have no additional comment beyond the memorandums already provided to COAST Charter School requesting further information. Once that information is received, we will review it and determine the appropriate next steps Richard Myhre, Superintendent of Wakulla County Schools

A link to COAST's fundraiser is available here. COAST also plans to host a golf car raffle to help raise funds as well.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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