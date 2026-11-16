DOWNTOWN TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A shooting that wounded two people on Interstate 10 in northeast Tallahassee ended with a plea deal, as one of the victims told a judge she did not want the shooter to spend the rest of his life in prison.

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Teen gets 25 years in plea deal after I-10 shooting that wounded two near Thomasville Road exit

Jakhari Williams decided to take the plea deal just as jury selection was set to begin. The judge sentenced him to 25 years in prison without parole.

Investigators say Williams fired shots from a car near Exit 203 on I-10 during the evening rush on Oct. 3, 2025. Williams was 17 at the time. Investigators say he was aiming for another vehicle and hit a man inside.

Williams' gunfire also hit a woman who was riding with her husband in a separate vehicle. According to the affidavit, her husband drove her to the hospital that night.

The couple appeared in court, where the woman shared her victim impact statement.

"My jaw was shattered, and it infected my neck. Hence it's been a very long journey coming back from that, but probably the biggest impact was emotional because it shattered my sense of safety," she said.

The judge accepted the plea agreement and addressed Williams in court.

"I wish you well in the future, sir. I hope this is the start of a better path, though I know it's gonna be a hard road," the judge said.

ABC 27's Lentheus Chaney spoke with Williams' attorney after the hearing. He said Williams still regrets what he did and hopes one day to share his story with other kids so they can learn from his mistake.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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