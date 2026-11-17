DOWNTOWN TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Leon County commissioners have unanimously approved a proposed memorandum of understanding on fire services; a move some commissioners are calling a de-politicization of public safety following a year-long back-and-forth between the two governments.

The approval brings the MOU one step closer to becoming an official framework for a new fire service agreement, marking a significant shift in the relationship between the county and city.

Also included in the decision was an extension of the current interlocal agreement to 2029 as a safeguard if negotiations fall through, a withdrawal of the county's notice of termination and expiration of that agreement, and a ratification of actions taken at the commission's last workshop in October.

The proposed MOU would require annual budget reports and audits, allow the county to buy Stations 10-15 and move firefighters to a 42-hour workweek.

According to staff, the stations would cost $1.9 million and would be acquired by September 2027.

Other shifts would increase the fire department budget by 18 to 20%, which could raise the fire assessment rate. A formal rate study would be required.

"Having annual audits is right; maintaining balances in the reserve fund is right. this also provides protection for the county and the county's constituents," District 4 Commissioner Brian Welch said.

The approval didn't come without questions from Vice Chairman David O'Keefe, who asked why a special meeting was called and whether "teeth" would be added to the new agreement if the city doesn't follow its terms.

That was followed by At-Large Commissioner Carolyn Cummings, who asked that a memo detailing concerns for the volunteer fire department be included in negotiations.

"We are putting the gavels down, putting our armors down, and we are meeting, hopefully with this MOU, half-way city, county, and that's clearly in the best interests of our citizens, the best interests of our firefighters," Cummings said.

Chairman Christian Caban said the approval marks the turning of a new page with the city.

"What this means is that the City of Tallahassee will continue to provide fire service across the county, including the unincorporated area,” he said. “This means 20 years from now, if there's a fight again with the City of Tallahassee, these public safety assets cannot be used as a leverage tool against county residents.”

If city commissioners approve the MOU, the county administrator and attorney can start negotiations on a new long-term master agreement for fire services, which will include the provisions of this MOU.

But if they make changes, it may have to go back to the county for another vote, according to Caban.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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