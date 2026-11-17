DOWNTOWN TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Mayor Jeremy Matlow now leads the five-member commission, with Seat 1 Commissioner Jack Porter selected to serve as Mayor Pro Tem. Porter takes over the role previously held by Seat 2 Commissioner Curtis Richardson.

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Tallahassee’s new city commission prepares to tackle community priorities

As the new leadership begins its term, Matlow says one of his priorities is creating a more collaborative environment at City Hall and giving residents more opportunities to participate in local government.

“More public participation, more city commission meetings, a lot more thoughtful dialogue,” Matlow said. “Really bringing the commission together to craft an agenda based on what we promised the community.”

Matlow says he also wants to move beyond the divisions that have defined previous commission meetings and focus on working together.

For Seat 3 Commissioner PJ Perez, one of the priorities is addressing challenges facing residents outside of City Hall, particularly gun violence.

“This is something that is near and dear to my heart,” Perez said. “Being a teacher for 16 years, this is the age that of students that I work with, and so whenever I see that age group, both on the victim side and the perpetrator side, it definitely hits very different with me, and want to do everything I can to address that.”

Another issue expected to come before the new commission is the future of City Manager Karen Jumonville.

The previous commission approved Jumonville in a 3-2 vote after discussing whether the decision should wait until the new commission was seated. Now, the decision is expected to be revisited.

“This is a conversation the city commission needs to have,” Matlow said. “I haven't weighed in or commented because I believe it's a conversation for the city commission. We'll have that conversation on Wednesday.”

The new commission's first full meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, November 18th at 3:00 p.m. at City Hall.

The meeting will offer an early look at how the five commissioners plan to work together and which priorities will guide the city's next chapter.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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